College Football Schedule

All Times EDT (Subject to change) Tuesday, Oct. 30 EAST

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 31 MIDWEST

Ball St. at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1 SOUTH

Temple at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2 EAST

Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.

SOUTH

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Colorado at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3 EAST

Air Force at Army, Noon

Columbia at Harvard, Noon

Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, Noon

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Marist, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Hampton at NY Maritime, 1 p.m.

James Madison at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Brown at Yale, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at Towson, 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA

Missouri at Florida, TBA

Georgia at Kentucky, TBA

Louisville at Clemson, Noon

Memphis at East Carolina, Noon

Butler at Jacksonville, Noon

Michigan St. at Maryland, Noon

South Carolina at Mississippi, Noon

Syracuse at Wake Forest, Noon

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 12:15 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Howard, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Elon, 1:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tusculum at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Savannah St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Texas St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Campbell at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Edward Waters at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Shorter at North Alabama, 2:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

MVSU at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

ETSU at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Richmond, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Florida St. at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.

Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon

Iowa St. at Kansas, Noon

Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Wisconsin, Noon

South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

San Diego at Drake, 1:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Navy at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan, 3:45 p.m.

Notre Dame at Northwestern, 7:15 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

West Virginia at Texas, TBA

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, Noon

Northwestern St. at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Lamar at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

FAR WEST

Stanford at Washington, TBA

California at Washington St., TBA

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 2 p.m.

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 2 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 2:05 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

BYU at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 10:15 p.m.

Fresno St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m.

