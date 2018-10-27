College Football Schedule

|All Times EDT
|(Subject to change)
|Tuesday, Oct. 30
|EAST
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.
___
|Wednesday, Oct. 31
|MIDWEST
Ball St. at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
___
Temple at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ohio at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
___
Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
___
Air Force at Army, Noon
Columbia at Harvard, Noon
Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, Noon
Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Duquesne at Wagner, Noon
Holy Cross at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.
Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Marist, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Hampton at NY Maritime, 1 p.m.
James Madison at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Brown at Yale, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at UMass, 3:30 p.m.
Maine at Towson, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA
Missouri at Florida, TBA
Georgia at Kentucky, TBA
Louisville at Clemson, Noon
Memphis at East Carolina, Noon
Butler at Jacksonville, Noon
Michigan St. at Maryland, Noon
South Carolina at Mississippi, Noon
Syracuse at Wake Forest, Noon
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 12:15 p.m.
Chattanooga at Furman, 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at Howard, 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Elon, 1:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Tusculum at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Savannah St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Texas St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Campbell at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Edward Waters at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Shorter at North Alabama, 2:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
MVSU at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
ETSU at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Villanova at Richmond, 3 p.m.
Marshall at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Florida St. at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Wofford at Samford, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.
Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.
FAU at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon
Iowa St. at Kansas, Noon
Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon
Rutgers at Wisconsin, Noon
South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
San Diego at Drake, 1:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Navy at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan, 3:45 p.m.
Notre Dame at Northwestern, 7:15 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas, TBA
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, Noon
Northwestern St. at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.
UTEP at Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Lamar at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.
UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, TBA
California at Washington St., TBA
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 2 p.m.
San Jose St. at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 2:05 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
North Dakota at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
BYU at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.
San Diego St. at New Mexico, 10:15 p.m.
Fresno St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m.
