College Football Standings

American Athletic Conference East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 3 0 135 67 6 0 274 117 Cincinnati 2 0 86 28 6 0 230 82 South Florida 2 0 45 37 6 0 211 150 Temple 2 0 73 23 3 3 189 137 East Carolina 0 3 39 111 2 4 140 193 UConn 0 3 38 160 1 5 122 322 West Division Houston 2 0 83 46 5 1 292 168 SMU 1 1 51 78 2 4 169 238 Tulane 1 1 61 61 2 4 150 181 Navy 1 2 69 76 2 4 168 191 Memphis 1 3 130 107 4 3 307 178 Tulsa 0 2 50 66 1 4 129 150

Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 3 0 139 47 6 0 253 87 NC State 2 0 63 44 5 0 165 84 Boston College 2 1 102 82 5 2 277 182 Syracuse 1 2 90 78 4 2 258 151 Florida St. 1 3 65 106 3 3 138 151 Wake Forest 0 2 37 104 3 3 194 221 Louisville 0 4 78 159 2 5 143 234 Coastal Division Virginia Tech 3 0 77 36 4 2 197 147 Miami 2 1 88 53 5 2 262 127 Virginia 2 1 64 51 4 2 167 115 Pittsburgh 2 1 103 94 3 4 170 216 Duke 1 1 42 45 5 1 192 106 North Carolina 1 2 67 104 1 4 103 169 Georgia Tech 1 3 120 132 3 4 262 198

Big 12 Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 4 0 121 92 6 1 215 161 West Virginia 3 1 129 92 5 1 221 123 Oklahoma 2 1 148 108 5 1 288 164 Texas Tech 2 1 92 73 4 2 259 169 Baylor 2 2 113 130 4 3 232 217 Iowa St. 2 2 119 110 3 3 148 136 TCU 1 2 47 62 3 3 172 121 Oklahoma St. 1 3 119 148 4 3 276 199 Kansas St. 1 3 85 103 3 4 163 175 Kansas 0 3 57 112 2 4 166 159

