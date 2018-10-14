Listen Live Sports

College Football Standings

October 14, 2018 2:56 am
 
American Athletic Conference
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 3 0 135 67 6 0 274 117
Cincinnati 2 0 86 28 6 0 230 82
South Florida 2 0 45 37 6 0 211 150
Temple 2 0 73 23 3 3 189 137
East Carolina 0 3 39 111 2 4 140 193
UConn 0 3 38 160 1 5 122 322
West Division
Houston 2 0 83 46 5 1 292 168
SMU 1 1 51 78 2 4 169 238
Tulane 1 1 61 61 2 4 150 181
Navy 1 2 69 76 2 4 168 191
Memphis 1 3 130 107 4 3 307 178
Tulsa 0 2 50 66 1 4 129 150

___

Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 3 0 139 47 6 0 253 87
NC State 2 0 63 44 5 0 165 84
Boston College 2 1 102 82 5 2 277 182
Syracuse 1 2 90 78 4 2 258 151
Florida St. 1 3 65 106 3 3 138 151
Wake Forest 0 2 37 104 3 3 194 221
Louisville 0 4 78 159 2 5 143 234
Coastal Division
Virginia Tech 3 0 77 36 4 2 197 147
Miami 2 1 88 53 5 2 262 127
Virginia 2 1 64 51 4 2 167 115
Pittsburgh 2 1 103 94 3 4 170 216
Duke 1 1 42 45 5 1 192 106
North Carolina 1 2 67 104 1 4 103 169
Georgia Tech 1 3 120 132 3 4 262 198

___

Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 4 0 121 92 6 1 215 161
West Virginia 3 1 129 92 5 1 221 123
Oklahoma 2 1 148 108 5 1 288 164
Texas Tech 2 1 92 73 4 2 259 169
Baylor 2 2 113 130 4 3 232 217
Iowa St. 2 2 119 110 3 3 148 136
TCU 1 2 47 62 3 3 172 121
Oklahoma St. 1 3 119 148 4 3 276 199
Kansas St. 1 3 85 103 3 4 163 175
Kansas 0 3 57 112 2 4 166 159

