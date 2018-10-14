College Football Standings

|American Athletic Conference
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|3
|0
|135
|67
|6
|0
|274
|117
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|86
|28
|6
|0
|230
|82
|South Florida
|2
|0
|45
|37
|6
|0
|211
|150
|Temple
|2
|0
|73
|23
|3
|3
|189
|137
|East Carolina
|0
|3
|39
|111
|2
|4
|140
|193
|UConn
|0
|3
|38
|160
|1
|5
|122
|322
|West Division
|Houston
|2
|0
|83
|46
|5
|1
|292
|168
|SMU
|1
|1
|51
|78
|2
|4
|169
|238
|Tulane
|1
|1
|61
|61
|2
|4
|150
|181
|Navy
|1
|2
|69
|76
|2
|4
|168
|191
|Memphis
|1
|3
|130
|107
|4
|3
|307
|178
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|50
|66
|1
|4
|129
|150
___
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|3
|0
|139
|47
|6
|0
|253
|87
|NC State
|2
|0
|63
|44
|5
|0
|165
|84
|Boston College
|2
|1
|102
|82
|5
|2
|277
|182
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|90
|78
|4
|2
|258
|151
|Florida St.
|1
|3
|65
|106
|3
|3
|138
|151
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|37
|104
|3
|3
|194
|221
|Louisville
|0
|4
|78
|159
|2
|5
|143
|234
|Coastal Division
|Virginia Tech
|3
|0
|77
|36
|4
|2
|197
|147
|Miami
|2
|1
|88
|53
|5
|2
|262
|127
|Virginia
|2
|1
|64
|51
|4
|2
|167
|115
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|103
|94
|3
|4
|170
|216
|Duke
|1
|1
|42
|45
|5
|1
|192
|106
|North Carolina
|1
|2
|67
|104
|1
|4
|103
|169
|Georgia Tech
|1
|3
|120
|132
|3
|4
|262
|198
___
|Big 12 Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|4
|0
|121
|92
|6
|1
|215
|161
|West Virginia
|3
|1
|129
|92
|5
|1
|221
|123
|Oklahoma
|2
|1
|148
|108
|5
|1
|288
|164
|Texas Tech
|2
|1
|92
|73
|4
|2
|259
|169
|Baylor
|2
|2
|113
|130
|4
|3
|232
|217
|Iowa St.
|2
|2
|119
|110
|3
|3
|148
|136
|TCU
|1
|2
|47
|62
|3
|3
|172
|121
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|3
|119
|148
|4
|3
|276
|199
|Kansas St.
|1
|3
|85
|103
|3
|4
|163
|175
|Kansas
|0
|3
|57
|112
|2
|4
|166
|159
MORE
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.