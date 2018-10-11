Colombia-United States Summary

At Tampa, Fla. Colombia 1 3—4 United States 0 2—2

First half_1, Colombia, Rodriguez (Arias), 36th minute.

Second half_2, United States, Acosta, 50th minute. 3, United States, Wood (Weah), 53rd minute. 4, Colombia, Bacca (Arias), 56th minute. 5, Colombia, Falcao (Quintero), 74th minute. 6, Colombia, Borja (Rodriguez), 79th minute.

Yellow cards_Weah, US, 32nd; Robinson, US, 35th; Barrios, Col, 63rd. Red card_None.

Referee_John Pitti, Panama. Linesmen_Gabriel Victoria, Panama; Christian Ramirez, Honduras.

A_38,631.

Lineups

Colombia_David Ospina; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Jeison Murillo, Deiver Machado; Mateus Uribe, Wilmar Barrios (Juan Daniel Roa, 89th), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juan Fernando Quintero, 55th; Yimmi Chara, 83rd), James Rodriguez (Didier Moreno, 82nd); Radamel Falcao (Edwin Cardona, 76th), Carlos Bacca (Miguel Angel Borja, 76th)

United States_Zack Steffen; DeAndre Yedlin, Matt Miazga, John Brooks, Antonee Robinson (Ben Sweat, 75th); Michael Bradley, Kellyn Acosta; Tim Weah (Marky Delgdgo, 68th), Julian Green (Josh Sargent, 80th), Kenny Saief (Fafa Picault, 58th); Bobby Wood (Andrija Novakovich, 80th)

