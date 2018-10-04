Colts-Patriots Stats

Indianapolis 0 3 7 14—24 New England 7 17 0 14—38 First Quarter

NE_Patterson 1 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 8:58.

Second Quarter

NE_Brady 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 12:14.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 54, 8:49.

NE_White 6 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 1:34.

NE_FG Gostkowski 45, :13.

Third Quarter

Ind_Ebron 14 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 9:48.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Swoope 13 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 12:48.

NE_Gordon 34 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 9:19.

NE_Michel 34 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:08.

Ind_Ebron 1 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 1:11.

A_65,878.

___

Ind NE First downs 26 26 Total Net Yards 439 438 Rushes-yards 21-84 23-97 Passing 355 341 Punt Returns 2-38 2-20 Kickoff Returns 1-15 1-26 Interceptions Ret. 2-23 2-30 Comp-Att-Int 38-59-2 34-44-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 0-0 Punts 3-47.3 4-48.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-35 7-50 Time of Possession 32:26 27:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Hines 15-45, Wilkins 6-39. New England, Michel 18-98, White 2-0, Brady 3-(minus 1).

PASSING_Indianapolis, Luck 38-59-2-365. New England, Brady 34-44-2-341.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Ebron 9-105, Rogers 8-66, Hines 7-45, Grant 6-58, Swoope 3-44, Johnson 2-26, Wilkins 2-9, Pascal 1-12. New England, White 10-77, Edelman 7-57, Gronkowski 6-75, Hogan 3-34, Dorsett 3-25, Gordon 2-50, Patterson 2-11, Michel 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Vinatieri 38.

