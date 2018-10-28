Listen Live Sports

Colts-Raiders Stats

October 28, 2018 7:20 pm
 
Indianapolis 10 3 8 21—42
Oakland 0 14 14 0—28
First Quarter

Ind_Alie-Cox 26 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 8:21.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 26, :00.

Second Quarter

Oak_Roberts 31 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:56.

Oak_Cook 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:13.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 25, :26.

Third Quarter

Oak_Carr 1 run (Carlson kick), 9:49.

Ind_Ebron 20 pass from Luck (Rogers pass from Luck), 7:39.

Oak_LaFell 6 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 1:01.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Mack 4 run (Vinatieri kick), 10:47.

Ind_Doyle 10 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 5:28.

Ind_Mack 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 2:55.

A_54,372.

Ind Oak
First downs 28 19
Total Net Yards 461 347
Rushes-yards 40-222 19-103
Passing 239 244
Punt Returns 1-10 1-(minu
Kickoff Returns 1-17 1-28
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-31-0 21-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 1-46.0 2-40.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 10-77 10-79
Time of Possession 36:30 23:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Mack 25-132, Hines 11-78, Wilkins 2-14, Luck 2-(minus 2). Oakland, Martin 13-72, Richard 2-14, D.Harris 1-13, Washington 1-4, Carr 2-0.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Luck 22-31-0-239. Oakland, Carr 21-28-0-244.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Doyle 6-70, Inman 6-52, Ebron 3-37, Mack 2-17, Hines 2-7, Hilton 1-34, Alie-Cox 1-26, Pascal 1-(minus 4). Oakland, Richard 8-50, Cook 4-74, LaFell 3-39, Roberts 2-42, Martin 2-17, J.Nelson 1-14, K.Smith 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

