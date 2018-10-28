Colts-Raiders Stats

|Indianapolis
|10
|3
|8
|21—42
|Oakland
|0
|14
|14
|0—28
|First Quarter
Ind_Alie-Cox 26 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 8:21.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 26, :00.
Oak_Roberts 31 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:56.
Oak_Cook 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:13.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 25, :26.
Oak_Carr 1 run (Carlson kick), 9:49.
Ind_Ebron 20 pass from Luck (Rogers pass from Luck), 7:39.
Oak_LaFell 6 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 1:01.
Ind_Mack 4 run (Vinatieri kick), 10:47.
Ind_Doyle 10 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 5:28.
Ind_Mack 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 2:55.
A_54,372.
___
|Ind
|Oak
|First downs
|28
|19
|Total Net Yards
|461
|347
|Rushes-yards
|40-222
|19-103
|Passing
|239
|244
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|1-(minu
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|1-28
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-31-0
|21-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|1-46.0
|2-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-77
|10-79
|Time of Possession
|36:30
|23:30
___
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Mack 25-132, Hines 11-78, Wilkins 2-14, Luck 2-(minus 2). Oakland, Martin 13-72, Richard 2-14, D.Harris 1-13, Washington 1-4, Carr 2-0.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Luck 22-31-0-239. Oakland, Carr 21-28-0-244.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Doyle 6-70, Inman 6-52, Ebron 3-37, Mack 2-17, Hines 2-7, Hilton 1-34, Alie-Cox 1-26, Pascal 1-(minus 4). Oakland, Richard 8-50, Cook 4-74, LaFell 3-39, Roberts 2-42, Martin 2-17, J.Nelson 1-14, K.Smith 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
