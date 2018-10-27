Listen Live Sports

Cook throws for 5 TDs, Dayton beats Butler 38-28

October 27, 2018 3:04 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jack Cook threw for 254 yards and five touchdowns, Tucker Yinger rushed for 222 yards and Dayton held off Butler 38-28 on Saturday.

Butler trailed by as many as 21 points and closed to within 10 on Will Marty’s 29-yard TD pass to Brad Sznajder with 2:46 left to play, but the Flyers recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock for the win.

Cook completed 16 of 19 passes and the Flyers (4-4, 3-2 Pioneer League) led 21-7 at halftime after his two TD passes to Ryan Sibinski and a 22-yarder to Adam Trautman. Sibinski caught five passes for 135 yards and Trautman scored on all three of his receptions.

Yinger had a career-best 28 carries for his second 200-plus yard game and the Flyers outrushed the Bulldogs (3-5, 1-4) 279 yards to 176.

Marty scored on a 1-yard run and was 23 of 30 for 267 yards passing with two TD throws, including a 22-yard toss to Austin Schwantz that was setup by a fumble recovery.

