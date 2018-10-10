Listen Live Sports

Cornet loses at Hong Kong Open, Muguruza advances

October 10, 2018 12:38 pm
 
HONG KONG (AP) — Eighth-seeded Alize Cornet lost to 105th-ranked Lusksika Kumkhum of Thailand at the rain-affected Hong Kong Open on Wednesday, while No. 4 Garbine Muguruza easily advanced to the quarterfinals.

After rain delayed play for four hours, Cornet came from 4-1 down in the final set to force a tiebreaker but lost 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) against Kumkhum.

Muguruza had no such problems as the former French Open and Wimbledon champion dispatched Ana Bogdan of Romania 6-2, 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal against Kumkhum.

Also on Wednesday, the 102nd-ranked Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine beat Zheng SaiSai of China 6-3, 6-3 and Kristina Kucova of Slovakia ousted Bulgarian lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-0.

