Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick off active roster

October 6, 2018 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick was placed on the non-football illness list by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday because of a nerve condition that has kept him from playing this season.

The team also put receiver Terrance Williams on injured reserve because of a foot injury.

Those moves cleared two spots on the active roster before Sunday’s game at Houston. One will be filled by defensive lineman David Irving in his return from a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, but the team said he didn’t make the trip and wouldn’t play against the Texans.

Frederick was diagnosed during the preseason with Guillain-Barre syndrome. The Cowboys initially kept him on the active roster, but now he will miss at least eight more weeks. He could possible return the final month of the regular season.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Williams will also miss at least eight weeks.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn