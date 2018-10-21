Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys-Redskins Stats

October 21, 2018 7:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 0 7 0 10—17
Washington 7 0 3 10—20
First Quarter

Was_Bibbs 23 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 10:19.

Second Quarter

Dal_Gallup 49 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:00.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 21, 9:10.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 25, 12:35.

Advertisement

Dal_FG Maher 47, 9:46.

Was_P.Smith 1 fumble return (Hopkins kick), 4:55.

Dal_Prescott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:37.

A_0.

___

Dal Was
First downs 17 15
Total Net Yards 323 305
Rushes-yards 22-73 32-130
Passing 250 175
Punt Returns 3-11 1-3
Kickoff Returns 1-26 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-35-0 14-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-23 1-3
Punts 5-41.6 6-37.8
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-65 5-35
Time of Possession 29:05 30:55

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Prescott 6-33, Elliott 15-33, Lewis 1-7. Washington, Peterson 24-99, A.Smith 4-16, Bibbs 2-13, Perine 2-2.

        Do agencies need an ‘awakening’ about what their data is worth?

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-35-0-273. Washington, A.Smith 14-25-0-178.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Beasley 7-56, Hurns 5-74, Gallup 3-81, Swaim 3-25, Elliott 2-9, Jarwin 1-16, Schultz 1-12. Washington, Bibbs 4-43, Doctson 3-42, Harris 3-22, Reed 2-43, Floyd 1-20, Peterson 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 52.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born