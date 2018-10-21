Cowboys-Redskins Stats

Dallas 0 7 0 10—17 Washington 7 0 3 10—20 First Quarter

Was_Bibbs 23 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 10:19.

Second Quarter

Dal_Gallup 49 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:00.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 21, 9:10.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 25, 12:35.

Dal_FG Maher 47, 9:46.

Was_P.Smith 1 fumble return (Hopkins kick), 4:55.

Dal_Prescott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:37.

A_0.

___

Dal Was First downs 17 15 Total Net Yards 323 305 Rushes-yards 22-73 32-130 Passing 250 175 Punt Returns 3-11 1-3 Kickoff Returns 1-26 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-35-0 14-25-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-23 1-3 Punts 5-41.6 6-37.8 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0 Penalties-Yards 8-65 5-35 Time of Possession 29:05 30:55

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Prescott 6-33, Elliott 15-33, Lewis 1-7. Washington, Peterson 24-99, A.Smith 4-16, Bibbs 2-13, Perine 2-2.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-35-0-273. Washington, A.Smith 14-25-0-178.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Beasley 7-56, Hurns 5-74, Gallup 3-81, Swaim 3-25, Elliott 2-9, Jarwin 1-16, Schultz 1-12. Washington, Bibbs 4-43, Doctson 3-42, Harris 3-22, Reed 2-43, Floyd 1-20, Peterson 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 52.

