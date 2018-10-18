Coyotes-Blackhawks Sum

Arizona 1 1 2—4 Chicago 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 1 (Oesterle, Keller), 11:43.

Second Period_2, Chicago, Gustafsson 1 (DeBrincat, Toews), 6:34. 3, Arizona, Hinostroza 1 (Demers, Ekman-Larsson), 8:37.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Keller 1, 14:22. 5, Arizona, Hinostroza 2 (Cousins, Connauton), 17:40.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-10-9_31. Chicago 13-9-12_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 0; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 1-3-0 (34 shots-33 saves). Chicago, Crawford 0-0-0 (30-27).

T_2:30.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.