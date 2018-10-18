Coyotes-Blackhawks Sums

Arizona 1 1 2—4 Chicago 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 1 (Oesterle, Keller), 11:43. Penalties_Keller, ARI, (tripping), 3:50.

Second Period_2, Chicago, Gustafsson 1 (Toews, DeBrincat), 6:34. 3, Arizona, Hinostroza 1 (Ekman-Larsson, Demers), 8:37. Penalties_Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (interference), 5:53; Hayden, CHI, (holding), 5:53.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Keller 1, 14:22. 5, Arizona, Hinostroza 2 (Cousins, Connauton), 17:40. Penalties_Connauton, ARI, (delay of game), 10:23.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-10-9_31. Chicago 13-9-12_34.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 0; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 2-3-0 (34 shots-33 saves). Chicago, Crawford 0-1-0 (30-27).

A_21,210 (19,717). T_2:30.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kiel Murchison.

