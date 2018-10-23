Coyotes-Blue Jackets Sum

Arizona 2 1 1—4 Columbus 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Columbus, Dubois 3 (Atkinson, Werenski), 0:31. 2, Arizona, Fischer 5 (Stepan), 7:08. 3, Arizona, Strome 3 (Oesterle, Hinostroza), 12:23 (pp).

Second Period_4, Arizona, Fischer 6 (Stepan, Perlini), 0:29.

Third Period_5, Arizona, Fischer 7 (Stepan), 4:44.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-10-4_26. Columbus 12-12-12_36.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 3; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 2-1-0 (36 shots-35 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 2-5-0 (26-22).

A_11,458 (18,500). T_2:28.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kory Nagy.

