Coyotes-Jets Sum

Arizona 1 0 2—3 Winnipeg 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Cousins, Ekman-Larsson), 15:37. 2, Winnipeg, Lowry 4 (Morrissey, Trouba), 19:16.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Myers 1 (Trouba), 14:28. 4, Winnipeg, Morrissey 1 (Connor, Scheifele), 17:34 (pp).

Third Period_5, Arizona, Keller 2 (Ekman-Larsson, Stepan), 3:50. 6, Winnipeg, Perreault 1 (Roslovic, Trouba), 5:36. 7, Arizona, Keller 3 (Ekman-Larsson), 11:53. 8, Winnipeg, Wheeler 2 (Myers, Connor), 19:18.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 16-11-18_45. Winnipeg 6-16-10_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 4; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 2-4-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 2-0-0 (45-42).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:33.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Brandon Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.