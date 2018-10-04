Coyotes-Stars Sum

Arizona 0 0 0—0 Dallas 0 3 0—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Shore 1 (Carrick, Faksa), 4:21. 2, Dallas, Radulov 1 (Benn, Carrick), 4:49. 3, Dallas, Klingberg 1 (Lindell, Benn), 5:57.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-12-10_30. Dallas 10-10-5_25.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 0-1-0 (25 shots-22 saves). Dallas, Bishop 1-0-0 (30-30).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:34.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Murphy.

