Coyotes-Stars Sums

Arizona 0 0 0—0 Dallas 0 3 0—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Connauton, ARI, (tripping), 1:05; Spezza, DAL, (hooking), 1:49; Fischer, ARI, (kneeing), 15:20.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Shore 1 (Faksa, Carrick), 4:21. 2, Dallas, Radulov 1 (Carrick, Benn), 4:49. 3, Dallas, Klingberg 1 (Lindell, Benn), 5:57. Penalties_Ritchie, DAL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:33; Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:33; Lindell, DAL, (holding), 9:51; Fischer, ARI, (slashing), 9:51.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (interference), 1:18.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-12-10_30. Dallas 10-10-5_25.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 0-1-0 (25 shots-22 saves). Dallas, Bishop 1-0-0 (30-30).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:34.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Murphy.

