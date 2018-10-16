Coyotes-Wild Sums

Arizona 1 0 0—1 Minnesota 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Arizona, Perlini 1 (Oesterle, Hinostroza), 13:12 (pp). Penalties_Richardson, ARI, (interference), 6:41; Pateryn, MIN, (hooking), 11:42; Brown, MIN, (tripping), 19:04.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Granlund 2 (Spurgeon), 3:40. Penalties_Fehr, MIN, (high sticking), 5:11; Panik, ARI, (hooking), 11:41; Suter, MIN, (slashing), 11:41.

Third Period_3, Minnesota, Staal 2 (Zucker, Suter), 6:18. Penalties_Strome, ARI, (cross checking), 19:17.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-12-8_32. Minnesota 8-10-10_28.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 0-1-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 2-1-2 (32-31).

A_18,795 (18,064). T_2:34.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Kiel Murchison.

