The Associated Press
 
Cubs exercise $10.5 million option for 2019 on Quintana

October 31, 2018 5:44 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs have exercised their $10.5 million option on pitcher Jose Quintana.

The 29-year-old left-hander was 13-11 with a 4.03 ERA in 32 starts in his first full season with the Cubs. He was acquired from the White Sox in July 2017 as part of a deal in which they sent two top prospects to their crosstown rivals: pitcher Dylan Cease and outfielder Eloy Jimenez.

Quintana’s deal had a $1 million buyout. It also includes an $11.5 million option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout.

The Cubs also claimed left-handed pitcher Jerry Vasto off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. He debuted last season with Colorado and had an 8.31 ERA over six appearances with the Rockies and Royals.

