Cubs Postseason History

The postseason history of the Chicago Cubs:
|World Series (Won 3, Lost 8)
2016 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 4-3
1945 — Lost to Detroit Tigers, 4-3
1938 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-0
1935 — Lost to Detroit Tigers, 4-2
1932 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-0
1929 — Lost to Philadelphia Athletics, 4-1
1918 — Lost to Boston Red Sox, 4-2
1910 — Lost to Philadelphia Athletics, 4-1
1908 — Beat Detroit Tigers, 4-1
1907 — Beat Detroit Tigers, 4-0
1906 — Lost to Chicago White Sox, 4-2
Record — Won 23, Lost 36
|League Championship Series (Won 1, Lost 5)
2017 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1
2016 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2
2015 — Lost to New York Mets, 4-0
2003 — Lost to Florida Marlins, 4-3
1989 — Lost to San Francisco Giants, 4-1
1984 — Lost to San Diego Padres, 3-2
Record — Won 11, Lost 21
|Division Championship Series (Won 4, Lost 3)
2017 — Beat Washington Nationals, 3-2
2016 — Beat San Francisco Giants, 3-1
2015 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 3-1
2008 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-0
2007 — Lost to Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-0
2003 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 3-2
1998 — Lost to Atlanta Braves, 3-0
Record — Won 12, Lost 15
|Wild Card Game (Won 1, Lost 1)
2015 — Beat Pittsburgh, 4-0
2018 — Lost to Colorado, 2-1, 13 innings
