Cubs Postseason History

The postseason history of the Chicago Cubs:

World Series (Won 3, Lost 8)

2016 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 4-3

1945 — Lost to Detroit Tigers, 4-3

1938 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-0

1935 — Lost to Detroit Tigers, 4-2

1932 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-0

1929 — Lost to Philadelphia Athletics, 4-1

1918 — Lost to Boston Red Sox, 4-2

1910 — Lost to Philadelphia Athletics, 4-1

1908 — Beat Detroit Tigers, 4-1

1907 — Beat Detroit Tigers, 4-0

1906 — Lost to Chicago White Sox, 4-2

Record — Won 23, Lost 36

League Championship Series (Won 1, Lost 5)

2017 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1

2016 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2

2015 — Lost to New York Mets, 4-0

2003 — Lost to Florida Marlins, 4-3

1989 — Lost to San Francisco Giants, 4-1

1984 — Lost to San Diego Padres, 3-2

Record — Won 11, Lost 21

Division Championship Series (Won 4, Lost 3)

2017 — Beat Washington Nationals, 3-2

2016 — Beat San Francisco Giants, 3-1

2015 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 3-1

2008 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-0

2007 — Lost to Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-0

2003 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 3-2

1998 — Lost to Atlanta Braves, 3-0

Record — Won 12, Lost 15

Wild Card Game (Won 1, Lost 1)

2015 — Beat Pittsburgh, 4-0

2018 — Lost to Colorado, 2-1, 13 innings

