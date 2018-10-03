Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs Postseason History

October 3, 2018 1:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

The postseason history of the Chicago Cubs:

World Series (Won 3, Lost 8)

2016 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 4-3

1945 — Lost to Detroit Tigers, 4-3

1938 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-0

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

1935 — Lost to Detroit Tigers, 4-2

1932 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-0

1929 — Lost to Philadelphia Athletics, 4-1

1918 — Lost to Boston Red Sox, 4-2

1910 — Lost to Philadelphia Athletics, 4-1

1908 — Beat Detroit Tigers, 4-1

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

1907 — Beat Detroit Tigers, 4-0

1906 — Lost to Chicago White Sox, 4-2

Record — Won 23, Lost 36

League Championship Series (Won 1, Lost 5)

2017 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1

2016 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2

2015 — Lost to New York Mets, 4-0

2003 — Lost to Florida Marlins, 4-3

1989 — Lost to San Francisco Giants, 4-1

1984 — Lost to San Diego Padres, 3-2

Record — Won 11, Lost 21

Division Championship Series (Won 4, Lost 3)

2017 — Beat Washington Nationals, 3-2

2016 — Beat San Francisco Giants, 3-1

2015 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 3-1

2008 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-0

2007 — Lost to Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-0

2003 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 3-2

1998 — Lost to Atlanta Braves, 3-0

Record — Won 12, Lost 15

Wild Card Game (Won 1, Lost 1)

2015 — Beat Pittsburgh, 4-0

2018 — Lost to Colorado, 2-1, 13 innings

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers gets Michael storm update at headquarters

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor