Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Danica Patrick says Aaron Rodgers spiked idea of woman cave

October 2, 2018 9:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Danica Patrick encountered some resistance from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers when she wanted to set up a woman cave in the house they share in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The retired racecar driver proposed converting a bedroom into her own space. Patrick says she has her essential oils, salt rock lamp, yoga mat and meditation pillow in a windowless room in the house, and she wanted one with windows instead.

“He’s got a man cave with his pop shot and ping-pong table and bar, and I need a woman cave,” Patrick told interviewer Hannah Storm on Monday at the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit in California.

“I got shut down,” Patrick said.

Advertisement

When she first moved in, Patrick suggested building a greenhouse to counter the cold winters in Green Bay.

She says Rodgers liked that idea, with a yoga studio built off the side of the greenhouse.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers gets Michael storm update at headquarters

Today in History

1968: NASA launches first manned Apollo mission