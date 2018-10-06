Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Daniels, defense help UTSA beat Rice 20-3

October 6, 2018 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — B.J. Daniels had 13 carries for 61 yards and a score and the UTSA defense forced four turnovers to help the Roadrunners beat Rice 20-3 on Saturday night.

UTSA had just 97 total yards in the first half but took a 13-0 lead into the break. Jared Sackett opened the scoring with a 44-yard field goal late in the first quarter and, one play after Cassius Grady returned an interception 27 yards to the 3, Daniels’ TD run made it 10-0 with 6:51 left in the first half.

DeQuarius Henry recovered a fumble by Jackson Tyner on the second play of Rice’s ensuing drive, setting up a 40-yard field goal by Sackett that made it 13-0 at the break.

Rice (1-5, 0-2 Conference USA) which had just 78 yards before halftime, opened the third quarter with a 12-play, 65-yard drive capped by Haden Tobola’s 28-yard field goal.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jalen Rhodes scored on a 1-yard run to cap the scoring with 1:50 to play.

UTSA (3-3) is 2-0 in conference play for the first time since joining Conference USA in 2013.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn