Former infielder David Bell hired as Cincinnati Reds manager

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Bell has been hired as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, tasked with helping turn around a team that skidded to a 67-95 record and last-place finish in the NL Central.

The Reds said Sunday he has been given a three-year contract that includes a team option for 2022. The 46-year-old Cincinnati native is to be introduced at a news conference Monday.

The Reds fired Bryan Price after a 3-15 start, and Jim Riggleman was interim manager for the rest of the season.

Bell was a minor league manager for the Reds from 2009-12, became the Chicago Cubs’ third base coach in 2013, St. Louis’ assistant hitting coach the following year and the Cardinals’ bench coach for the next three years. He was San Francisco’s vice president of player development last season.

Bell and his father, Reds front-office executive Buddy, become the fourth father-son duo to serve as major league managers, joining George and Dick Sisler, Bob and Joel Skinner, and Bob and Aaron Boone. Buddy Bell managed the Detroit Tigers (1996-1998), Colorado Rockies (2000-2002) and Kansas City Royals (2005-2007).

David Bell becomes the 63rd manager in Reds’ history. Hours after his hiring was announced, the Los Angeles Angels said they named Brad Ausmus their new skipper. That leaves the Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays with managerial openings.

Bell, a former infielder, was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the seventh round of the 1990 draft and made his major league debut in 1995. He played parts of 12 seasons in the majors with the Indians, Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

