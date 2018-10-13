Listen Live Sports

Davis Alexander runs for 3 TDs; PSU beats N. Colorado 35-14

October 13, 2018 8:18 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Davis Alexander passed for 90 yards and ran for 72 yards and three touchdowns to help Portland State beat Northern Colorado 35-14 on Saturday.

Alexander had scoring runs of 9, 5 and 9 yards to give the Vikings (3-4, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Jalani Eason added a 1-yard TD run before the end of the first half and Carlos Martin also scored from a yard out to make it 35-0 with 5:55 left in the third.

Portland State ran on 47 of its 56 plays, gaining 192 yards on the ground compared to Northern Colorado’s 16 yards on 31 carries.

The Bears (0-7, 0-4) outgained the Vikings 367-282 in total offense but had three turnovers to Portland State’s zero.

Conor Regan passed for 351 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for Northern Colorado. Alex Wesley had 11 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown.

