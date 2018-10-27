Dawson runs for 361, 5 TDs, CCSU tops Wagner 49-24

NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (AP) — Aaron Dawson rushed for a Northeast Conference record 361 yards and scored the last four touchdowns of the game on runs between 45 and 60 yards to lead Central Connecticut State to a 49-24 win over Wagner on Saturday.

One play after Wagner took a 24-21 lead on a 12-yard pass from Luke Massel to Adam Giordano early in the third quarter, the Dawson onslaught began.

Dawson went 45 yards to put the Blue Devils (5-4, 3-1) up 28-24. In the fourth quarter he scored on runs of 57, 60 and 55 yards. He finished with five touchdowns, which tied the school record, and covered 308 yards in the second half. His first touchdown, covering 23 yards, gave CCSU at 21-17 halftime lead.

Wagner (2-6, 1-2) opened the scoring with Charbel Dabire running a blocked punt 36 yards for a touchdown and moments later Titus Leo returned an interception 30 yards to make it 14-0. With D.J. Exilhomme recovering a fumble in the end zone and Jacob Dolegala hitting Jose Garcia for a 39-yard score.

