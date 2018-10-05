Listen Live Sports

De Bruyne could return for Man City against Liverpool

October 5, 2018 9:52 am
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne could make his return from injury against Liverpool on Sunday after a two-month absence.

The Belgium international, who was City’s best player in its run to the Premier League title last season, was back in training this week after recovering from a knee ligament injury sustained in the first week of this season.

Asked if De Bruyne was available, City manager Pep Guardiola said a decision would be made Saturday after the team’s last training session before the game at Anfield.

City and Liverpool are the top two teams in the league, tied with 19 points after seven games.

