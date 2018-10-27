Delaware State gets its first win, tops NC Central 28-13

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jack McDaniels threw a pair of touchdown passes and Michael Chris-Ike ran for 127 yards and a touchdown and Delaware State broke into the win column with a 28-13 victory over North Carolina Central in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference contest Saturday afternoon.

Delaware State played six of its first seven games on the road, including its last two before returning to Alumni Stadium for Saturday’s Homecoming.

Starting his second straight game while dividing time at quarterback with Keenan Black, McDaniels hit Isiah Williams from 5-yards out and found Kwannah Kollie with a 27-yard strike to make it 14-0 after one quarter. Chris-Ike scored on a 42-yard run to make it 21-7 at intermission. Brycen Alleyne capped the scoring with a 76-yard run with 4:42 left in the game.

McDaniels was 10 of 19 for 102 yards. Chris-Ike had 21 carries while Alleyne had 16 for 122 yards as the Hornets (1-7, 1-4) amassed 273 yards on the ground.

Isaiah Totten led NC Central (3-4, 2-2) with 90 yards on 19 carries.

