Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dembele and Depay score against Nimes as Lyon moves into 3rd

October 19, 2018 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Forwards Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay each scored as Lyon beat Nimes 2-0 at home on Friday to move up to third place in the French league.

The speedy Dembele netted midway through the first half, controlling a high ball over the top with his left foot and slotting it past the goalkeeper with his right after shrugging off a defender.

It was the 22-year-old Frenchman’s third league goal since a summer move from Scottish champion Celtic.

Depay has been searching for his best form but, boosted by strong performances for the Netherlands during the international break, he ended a drought for Lyon when he scored from close range in the 90th minute.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The win moved Lyon one point ahead of fourth-place Marseille and two points behind Lille heading into this weekend’s games.

Before the international break, Lyon lost 5-0 at runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain — which looks to make it 10 straight wins when it faces Amiens at home on Saturday.

Also, France great Thierry Henry makes his coaching debut as struggling Monaco — down in 18th — travels to play Strasbourg.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Engagement is up again in 2018 FEVS, but satisfaction with pay, performance are in the cellar

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers