Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Demonstrators gather in support of Panthers’ Reid

October 28, 2018 8:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.

The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.

About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.

Jibril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”

The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory