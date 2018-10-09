Listen Live Sports

Desmond Howard stands by comments on Clemson running game

October 9, 2018 12:23 pm
 
ESPN’s Desmond Howard insists he did not know his comments about No. 4 Clemson would offend an assistant coach and upset its fan base.

The “College GameDay” analyst, though, stands by his analysis, saying the Tigers run the ball with finesse in the in the latest episode of “PodcastOne Sports Now” with guest host Larry Lage. Howard adds the style has worked well for Clemson.

The Heisman Trophy and Super Bowl MVP winner kicks off the podcast, previewing No. 2 Georgia playing No. 13 LSU, No. 12 Michigan facing No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 7 Washington playing No. 17 Oregon.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Ndamukong Suh talks opens up about what it’s like to play for a coach his age and what he has learned from Warren Buffett.

Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham wraps up the weekly podcast, saying the Eagles’ losing record is not a sign of a Super Bowl hangover.

