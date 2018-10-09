Listen Live Sports

Determined runner struck by deer finishes half marathon

October 9, 2018 3:49 pm
 
SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) — A runner who was struck by a deer during a half marathon in New Jersey still managed to cross the finish line.

Christina Sanchez tells the Asbury Park Press that she was on Mile 10 of the Jersey Shore Half Marathon at Sandy Hook on Sunday when a large buck took her out.

Sanchez says the deer came dashing out of the woods and struck her in a “blur of brown and white fur.”

The Fair Haven woman was knocked down before the deer sprinted back into a wooded area near Gunnison Beach. She received attention from emergency personnel who gave her the OK and encouraged her to finish the race.

Sanchez finished about 10 minutes slower than her goal time. But she says she wasn’t going to give up.

___

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com

