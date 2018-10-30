Listen Live Sports

Devils-Lightning Sum

October 30, 2018
 
New Jersey 2 1 0—3
Tampa Bay 2 3 3—8

First Period_1, New Jersey, Wood 1 (Vatanen, Mueller), 1:01. 2, New Jersey, Zajac 3 (Wood), 5:04. 3, Tampa Bay, Coburn 1 (Point, Gourde), 7:30. 4, Tampa Bay, Coburn 2 (Paquette, Erne), 13:30.

Second Period_5, Tampa Bay, Point 7 (Johnson, Gourde), 0:31. 6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 4 (Stamkos, McDonagh), 6:33 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 2 (Point, Kucherov), 8:08 (pp). 8, New Jersey, Palmieri 9 (Butcher, Hall), 16:47 (pp).

Third Period_9, Tampa Bay, Johnson 5 (McDonagh, Point), 3:40. 10, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 5 (Miller, Stamkos), 5:02. 11, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 1 (Point, Gourde), 5:51.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 11-11-8_30. Tampa Bay 14-21-9_44.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 2 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 0-0-0 (6 shots-5 saves), Kinkaid 5-3-1 (38-31). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 6-1-1 (30-27).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:37.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brad Kovachik.

