Devils place Lovejoy, Stafford on injured reserve

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have placed defenseman Ben Lovejoy and forward Drew Stafford on injured reserve.

The team announced the moves on Tuesday, while recalling defenseman Eric Gryba and forward John Quenneville from Binghamton (AHL).

Lovejoy sustained a lower-body injury against Colorado on Thursday and missed Saturday’s game at Philadelphia. Drew Stafford sustained an upper-body injury in the loss to the Flyers.

