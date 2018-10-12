Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks to switch from grass to artificial surface

October 12, 2018 4:04 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are switching from natural grass to an artificial surface in time for the 2019 season.

Team president Derrick Hall says the “state-of-art” synthetic grass will be better for players. He also says it will enhance the fan experience because the roof of Chase Field won’t have to be open during the day before night games. That will allow for cooler conditions throughout the day in the ballpark.

Hall says the challenges of maintaining a grass field in the desert environment are well documented and the team has looked at artificial surfaces for many years.

The Diamondbacks have played on natural grass since the team’s inception in 1998.

