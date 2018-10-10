Listen Live Sports

DiBenedetto to drive Toyota for Leavine Family Racing

October 10, 2018 1:58 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt DiBenedetto will drive for Leavine Family Racing next season and the team will field Toyota Camrys.

The team currently uses Chevrolet but will receive engines and technology, data and technical assistance from Toyota Racing Development in 2019. The team will receive its chassis from Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kasey Kahne drove for Leavine this season but has been on medical leave since August and will not return to NASCAR. Regan Smith is finishing the season in the No. 95.

DiBenedetto got his start in NASCAR with Toyota and Gibbs in 2009 in a limited Xfinity Series schedule. He has spent the last four seasons in the Cup Series, with four career top-10 finishes and is ranked 30th in the Cup standings.

