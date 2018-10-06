Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dillon out for Boston College’s game at No. 23 NC State

October 6, 2018 12:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Boston College running back AJ Dillon won’t play at No. 23 North Carolina State on Saturday after injuring his left ankle last weekend.

In an email Saturday, team spokesman Jason Baum said Dillon didn’t make the trip to Raleigh.

The 6-foot, 245-pound sophomore ranks fifth in the Bowl Subdivision ranks in rushing at 130.4 yards per game. The Eagles are 9-3 in the 12 games since Dillon became the starter last October at Louisville.

Coach Steve Addazio had said this week that Dillon would be a game-time decision.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Travis Levy is listed as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart, but it was receiver Ben Glines who carried the load after Dillon went out with 23 carries for 120 yards and a score.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn