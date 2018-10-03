Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dimitrov out of China Open, Pliskova advances

October 3, 2018 2:47 am
 
1 min read
BEIJING (AP) — Third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov is out of the Beijing Open, beaten 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 by Dusan Lajovic in the second round Wednesday.

At 4-4 in the deciding set, the 55th-ranked Lajovic, helped by a Dimitrov double-fault, broke the Bulgarian’s serve, then won four consecutive points in his next service game to close out the match in 1 hour, 51 minutes.

Later Wednesday, top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro was scheduled to play his second-round match against Karen Khachanov.

In women’s play, Karolina Pliskova advanced to the third round for the third consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The win helped avenge Pliskova’s loss to Sasnovich in their only previous meeting, a straight-set defeat in Tokyo in 2016.

The seventh-seeded Pliskova, who trailed 2-0 in the second set at the National Tennis Stadium before winning four games in a row, has lost in the third round each of the last two years in Beijing. She will next play local wild-card entry Wang Qiang.

Among featured women’s matches scheduled later Wednesday, second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki played Petra Martic in the second round and ninth-seeded Sloane Stephens took on Dominika Cibulkova in a third-round match.

