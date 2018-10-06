Dodgers 3, Braves 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Culberson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Sanchez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Adams ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Toussaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Flowers ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Duda ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Machado ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.125
|Puig rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Bellinger cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Grandalc
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|3
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|010
|00x—3
|5
|0
a-hit by pitch for Fried in the 6th, b-grounded out for Flowers in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Acuna (1), Pederson (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal (1), Machado (1). RBIs_Machado 2 (2), Grandal (1). SB_Bellinger (1), Puig (1). CS_Puig (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Markakis); Los Angeles 2 (Hernandez, Kershaw). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|5.79
|Fried
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Toussaint
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0.00
|Vizcaino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 1-0
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Jansen, S (1)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Doug Eddings.
T_2:35. A_54,452.
