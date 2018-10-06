Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 3, Braves 0

October 6, 2018 12:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Inciarte cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Culberson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Sanchez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Adams ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Flowers ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
b-Duda ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 0 3 0 0 4
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Machado ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .125
Puig rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Bellinger cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Grandalc 3 1 1 1 0 0 .143
Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 28 3 5 3 3 7
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 3 0
Los Angeles 200 010 00x—3 5 0

a-hit by pitch for Fried in the 6th, b-grounded out for Flowers in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Acuna (1), Pederson (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal (1), Machado (1). RBIs_Machado 2 (2), Grandal (1). SB_Bellinger (1), Puig (1). CS_Puig (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Markakis); Los Angeles 2 (Hernandez, Kershaw). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Advertisement
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Sanchez, L, 0-1 4 2-3 5 3 3 1 3 5.79
Fried 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Toussaint 2 0 0 0 2 2 0.00
Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Kershaw, W, 1-0 8 2 0 0 0 3 0.00
Jansen, S (1) 1 1 0 0 0 1 0.00

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Doug Eddings.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

T_2:35. A_54,452.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn