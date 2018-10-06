Dodgers 3, Braves 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Inciarte cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Culberson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Sanchez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Adams ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Flowers ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 b-Duda ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 29 0 3 0 0 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Machado ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .125 Puig rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Bellinger cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Grandalc 3 1 1 1 0 0 .143 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 28 3 5 3 3 7

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 3 0 Los Angeles 200 010 00x—3 5 0

a-hit by pitch for Fried in the 6th, b-grounded out for Flowers in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Acuna (1), Pederson (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal (1), Machado (1). RBIs_Machado 2 (2), Grandal (1). SB_Bellinger (1), Puig (1). CS_Puig (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Markakis); Los Angeles 2 (Hernandez, Kershaw). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO ERA Sanchez, L, 0-1 4 2-3 5 3 3 1 3 5.79 Fried 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Toussaint 2 0 0 0 2 2 0.00 Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO ERA Kershaw, W, 1-0 8 2 0 0 0 3 0.00 Jansen, S (1) 1 1 0 0 0 1 0.00

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Doug Eddings.

T_2:35. A_54,452.

