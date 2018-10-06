Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 3, Braves 0

October 6, 2018 2:24 am
 
Atlanta Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna lf 4 0 2 0 Pderson lf 4 1 1 0
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 1 0
F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 3 0 0 0 C.Tylor cf 0 0 0 0
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 1 1 2
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 Puig rf 2 0 1 0
Incarte cf 3 0 1 0 Bllnger cf-1b 2 0 0 0
Clbrson ss 3 0 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b 3 0 0 0
An.Sanc p 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 1
Fried p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0
L.Adams ph 0 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0
Tssaint p 0 0 0 0
Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0
Flowers ph 0 0 0 0
Duda ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 28 3 5 3
Atlanta 000 000 000—0
Los Angeles 200 010 00x—3

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Acuna (0), Pederson (0). HR_M.Machado (0), Grandal (0). SB_Puig (0), Bellinger (0). CS_Puig (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Sanchez L,- 4 2-3 5 3 3 1 3
Fried 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Toussaint 2 0 0 0 2 2
Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,- 8 2 0 0 0 3
Jansen S,0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Kershaw (Adams).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:35. A_54,452 (56,000).

