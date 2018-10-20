Dodgers 5, Brewers 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|b-Hernandez ph-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.071
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.182
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Machado ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Bellinger cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.333
|Taylor 2b-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.364
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Buehler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Urias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Madson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Kemp ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Kershaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|4
|12
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.179
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Shaw 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.269
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.138
|Kratz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Chacin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Schoop ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Cedeno p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Woodruff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|0
|14
|Los Angeles
|020
|003
|000—5
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Chacin in the 2nd. b-struck out for Pederson in the 3rd. c-struck out for Hader in the 5th. d-struck out for Knebel in the 7th. e-pinch hit for Jansen in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Puig (3), Taylor (1), Cain (4), Shaw (1). HR_Bellinger (1), off Chacin; Puig (1), off Jeffress; Yelich (1), off Buehler. RBIs_Bellinger 2 (4), Puig 3 (4), Yelich (1). SB_Bellinger (2). CS_Hernandez (1). S_Buehler.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Muncy 2, Buehler, Hernandez); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Kratz, Schoop). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 10; Milwaukee 0 for 5.
GIDP_Turner, Puig, Yelich.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Machado, Muncy); Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Shaw, Aguilar), (Moustakas, Shaw, Aguilar).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|4
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|73
|3.86
|Urias
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.70
|Madson, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.80
|Jansen
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.00
|Kershaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.09
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacin, L, 1-1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|36
|2.45
|Hader
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|31
|0.00
|Cedeno
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|18.00
|Jeffress
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|20
|7.71
|Knebel
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.29
|Woodruff
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|35
|2.89
Cedeno pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Urias 1-0, Jansen 1-0, Jeffress 1-1, Knebel 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Alan Porter; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt; Right, Brian Gorman; Left, Jim Wolf.
T_3:15. A_44,097 (41,900).
