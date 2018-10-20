Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 5, Brewers 1

October 20, 2018 11:38 pm
 
1 min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
b-Hernandez ph-2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .071
Muncy 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .182
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Machado ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .296
Bellinger cf 4 2 1 2 0 1 .200
Puig rf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .333
Taylor 2b-lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .364
Barnes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Buehler p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Madson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Kemp ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Kershaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 5 10 5 4 12
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .303
Yelich rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .179
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Shaw 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .269
Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .138
Kratz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Arcia ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .360
Chacin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Schoop ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Totals 33 1 7 1 0 14
Los Angeles 020 003 000—5 10 0
Milwaukee 100 000 000—1 7 0

a-grounded out for Chacin in the 2nd. b-struck out for Pederson in the 3rd. c-struck out for Hader in the 5th. d-struck out for Knebel in the 7th. e-pinch hit for Jansen in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Puig (3), Taylor (1), Cain (4), Shaw (1). HR_Bellinger (1), off Chacin; Puig (1), off Jeffress; Yelich (1), off Buehler. RBIs_Bellinger 2 (4), Puig 3 (4), Yelich (1). SB_Bellinger (2). CS_Hernandez (1). S_Buehler.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Muncy 2, Buehler, Hernandez); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Kratz, Schoop). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 10; Milwaukee 0 for 5.

GIDP_Turner, Puig, Yelich.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Machado, Muncy); Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Shaw, Aguilar), (Moustakas, Shaw, Aguilar).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 4 2-3 6 1 1 0 7 73 3.86
Urias 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.70
Madson, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 1.80
Jansen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 15 0.00
Kershaw 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.09
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacin, L, 1-1 2 3 2 2 1 0 36 2.45
Hader 3 1 0 0 1 4 31 0.00
Cedeno 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 18.00
Jeffress 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2 20 7.71
Knebel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.29
Woodruff 2 2 0 0 1 5 35 2.89

Cedeno pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Urias 1-0, Jansen 1-0, Jeffress 1-1, Knebel 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Alan Porter; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt; Right, Brian Gorman; Left, Jim Wolf.

T_3:15. A_44,097 (41,900).

