Dodgers 5, Brewers 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 b-Hernandez ph-2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .071 Muncy 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .182 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Machado ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .296 Bellinger cf 4 2 1 2 0 1 .200 Puig rf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .333 Taylor 2b-lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .364 Barnes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Buehler p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Madson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Kemp ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Kershaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 5 10 5 4 12

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .303 Yelich rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .179 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Shaw 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .269 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .138 Kratz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Arcia ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .360 Chacin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Schoop ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 33 1 7 1 0 14

Los Angeles 020 003 000—5 10 0 Milwaukee 100 000 000—1 7 0

a-grounded out for Chacin in the 2nd. b-struck out for Pederson in the 3rd. c-struck out for Hader in the 5th. d-struck out for Knebel in the 7th. e-pinch hit for Jansen in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Puig (3), Taylor (1), Cain (4), Shaw (1). HR_Bellinger (1), off Chacin; Puig (1), off Jeffress; Yelich (1), off Buehler. RBIs_Bellinger 2 (4), Puig 3 (4), Yelich (1). SB_Bellinger (2). CS_Hernandez (1). S_Buehler.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Muncy 2, Buehler, Hernandez); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Kratz, Schoop). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 10; Milwaukee 0 for 5.

GIDP_Turner, Puig, Yelich.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Machado, Muncy); Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Shaw, Aguilar), (Moustakas, Shaw, Aguilar).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 4 2-3 6 1 1 0 7 73 3.86 Urias 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.70 Madson, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 1.80 Jansen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 15 0.00 Kershaw 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.09 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chacin, L, 1-1 2 3 2 2 1 0 36 2.45 Hader 3 1 0 0 1 4 31 0.00 Cedeno 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 18.00 Jeffress 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2 20 7.71 Knebel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.29 Woodruff 2 2 0 0 1 5 35 2.89

Cedeno pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Urias 1-0, Jansen 1-0, Jeffress 1-1, Knebel 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Alan Porter; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt; Right, Brian Gorman; Left, Jim Wolf.

T_3:15. A_44,097 (41,900).

