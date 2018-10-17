Dodgers 5, Brewers 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Yelich rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Perez 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|f-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.095
|Kratz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Arcia ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|c-Shaw ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Miley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Woodruff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cedeno p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Davies p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bellinger cf-rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Freese 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|b-Dozier ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Machado ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Muncy 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.200
|Taylor lf-cf-2b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Hernandez rf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Puig ph-rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.182
|Kershaw p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|5
|9
|5
|4
|12
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|001—2
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|012
|20x—5
|9
|0
a-singled for Hernandez in the 6th. b-grounded out for Pederson in the 7th. c-lined out for Arcia in the 8th. d-struck out for Cedeno in the 8th. e-grounded out for Baez in the 8th. f-doubled for Perez in the 9th.
E_Arcia (1). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cain (3), Aguilar (1), Granderson (1), Bellinger (1), Puig (2). RBIs_Cain (1), Granderson (1), Turner (3), Muncy (1), Barnes (2), Puig (1), Dozier (2). SB_Bellinger (1), Machado (1), Taylor (1). CS_Cain (1). S_Kershaw.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Aguilar 2, Moustakas); Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger, Muncy 2, Kemp). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; Los Angeles 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Machado 2.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Perez, Aguilar), (Arcia, Perez, Aguilar).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0.00
|Woodruff, L, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|1
|8
|70
|2.45
|Burnes
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.00
|Soria
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|15
|18.00
|Cedeno
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|9.00
|Davies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 1-1
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|98
|4.50
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Ferguson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Madson
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.70
|Jansen, S, 2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
Miley pitched to 1 batter in the 1st.
Inherited runners-scored_Woodruff 1-0, Burnes 2-1, Cedeno 2-1, Jansen 1-0. HBP_Woodruff 2 (Turner,Machado).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Hunter Wendelstedt; Left, Gerry Davis.
T_3:35. A_54,502 (56,000).
