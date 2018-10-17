Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 5, Brewers 2

October 17, 2018
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .250
Yelich rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Braun lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238
Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222
Perez 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
f-Granderson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .095
Kratz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Arcia ss 2 1 1 0 0 1 .316
c-Shaw ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Miley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Woodruff p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .500
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Davies p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 5 2 2 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bellinger cf-rf-cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .235
Turner 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .238
Freese 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Pederson lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .273
b-Dozier ph-2b 1 0 0 1 0 0 .125
Machado ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .316
Muncy 2b-1b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .200
Taylor lf-cf-2b-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Hernandez rf-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Puig ph-rf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .308
Barnes c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .182
Kershaw p 0 1 0 0 2 0 .000
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 5 9 5 4 12
Milwaukee 001 000 001—2 5 1
Los Angeles 000 012 20x—5 9 0

a-singled for Hernandez in the 6th. b-grounded out for Pederson in the 7th. c-lined out for Arcia in the 8th. d-struck out for Cedeno in the 8th. e-grounded out for Baez in the 8th. f-doubled for Perez in the 9th.

E_Arcia (1). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cain (3), Aguilar (1), Granderson (1), Bellinger (1), Puig (2). RBIs_Cain (1), Granderson (1), Turner (3), Muncy (1), Barnes (2), Puig (1), Dozier (2). SB_Bellinger (1), Machado (1), Taylor (1). CS_Cain (1). S_Kershaw.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Aguilar 2, Moustakas); Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger, Muncy 2, Kemp). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; Los Angeles 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Machado 2.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Perez, Aguilar), (Arcia, Perez, Aguilar).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 0.00
Woodruff, L, 1-1 5 1-3 5 3 2 1 8 70 2.45
Burnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 6.00
Soria 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 15 18.00
Cedeno 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 9.00
Davies 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 1-1 7 3 1 1 2 9 98 4.50
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Ferguson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Madson 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 9 2.70
Jansen, S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00

Miley pitched to 1 batter in the 1st.

Inherited runners-scored_Woodruff 1-0, Burnes 2-1, Cedeno 2-1, Jansen 1-0. HBP_Woodruff 2 (Turner,Machado).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Hunter Wendelstedt; Left, Gerry Davis.

T_3:35. A_54,502 (56,000).

