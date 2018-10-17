Dodgers 5, Brewers 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .250 Yelich rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Braun lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222 Perez 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 f-Granderson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .095 Kratz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Arcia ss 2 1 1 0 0 1 .316 c-Shaw ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Miley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Woodruff p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .500 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Davies p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 2 5 2 2 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bellinger cf-rf-cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .235 Turner 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .238 Freese 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Pederson lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .273 b-Dozier ph-2b 1 0 0 1 0 0 .125 Machado ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .316 Muncy 2b-1b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .200 Taylor lf-cf-2b-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Hernandez rf-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Puig ph-rf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .308 Barnes c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .182 Kershaw p 0 1 0 0 2 0 .000 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 5 9 5 4 12

Milwaukee 001 000 001—2 5 1 Los Angeles 000 012 20x—5 9 0

a-singled for Hernandez in the 6th. b-grounded out for Pederson in the 7th. c-lined out for Arcia in the 8th. d-struck out for Cedeno in the 8th. e-grounded out for Baez in the 8th. f-doubled for Perez in the 9th.

E_Arcia (1). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cain (3), Aguilar (1), Granderson (1), Bellinger (1), Puig (2). RBIs_Cain (1), Granderson (1), Turner (3), Muncy (1), Barnes (2), Puig (1), Dozier (2). SB_Bellinger (1), Machado (1), Taylor (1). CS_Cain (1). S_Kershaw.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Aguilar 2, Moustakas); Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger, Muncy 2, Kemp). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; Los Angeles 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Machado 2.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Perez, Aguilar), (Arcia, Perez, Aguilar).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 0.00 Woodruff, L, 1-1 5 1-3 5 3 2 1 8 70 2.45 Burnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 6.00 Soria 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 15 18.00 Cedeno 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 9.00 Davies 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 1-1 7 3 1 1 2 9 98 4.50 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Ferguson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Madson 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 9 2.70 Jansen, S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00

Miley pitched to 1 batter in the 1st.

Inherited runners-scored_Woodruff 1-0, Burnes 2-1, Cedeno 2-1, Jansen 1-0. HBP_Woodruff 2 (Turner,Machado).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Hunter Wendelstedt; Left, Gerry Davis.

T_3:35. A_54,502 (56,000).

