Dodgers 6, Braves 0

|Atlanta
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bllnger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Clbrson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Fltynwc p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryu p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freese ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|27
|6
|5
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|Los Angeles
|130
|001
|01x—6
E_M.Machado (1), Sobotka (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_J.Turner (1). HR_Pederson (1), Muncy (1), K.Hernandez (1). SB_J.Turner (1), Muncy (1), K.Hernandez (1). CS_Acuna (1). SF_Freese (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz L,0-1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Newcomb
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fried
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brach
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Venters
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|Ryu W,1-0
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wood
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Foltynewicz (Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:13. A_50,947 (56,000).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.