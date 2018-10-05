Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 6, Braves 0

October 5, 2018 12:06 am
 
< a min read
Atlanta Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 Pderson lf 4 2 1 1
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 2 1 1 0
F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 1 1 1 3
Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 0 0 0
Flowers c 4 0 1 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Bllnger cf 3 0 0 0
Incarte cf 3 0 1 0 Puig rf 3 1 0 0
Clbrson ss 3 0 1 0 K.Hrnan 2b 3 1 1 1
Fltynwc p 1 0 0 0 Ryu p 3 0 1 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0
Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 Freese ph 0 0 0 1
Fried p 0 0 0 0 A.Wood p 0 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Venters p 0 0 0 0
L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 27 6 5 6
Atlanta 000 000 000—0
Los Angeles 130 001 01x—6

E_M.Machado (1), Sobotka (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_J.Turner (1). HR_Pederson (1), Muncy (1), K.Hernandez (1). SB_J.Turner (1), Muncy (1), K.Hernandez (1). CS_Acuna (1). SF_Freese (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz L,0-1 2 3 4 4 3 5
Newcomb 2 1 0 0 0 2
Fried 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Brach 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2
Venters 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sobotka 1 0 1 0 2 0
Los Angeles
Ryu W,1-0 7 4 0 0 0 8
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wood 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Foltynewicz (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:13. A_50,947 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

