Dodgers 6, Braves 0

Atlanta Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 Pderson lf 4 2 1 1 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 2 1 1 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 1 1 1 3 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Bllnger cf 3 0 0 0 Incarte cf 3 0 1 0 Puig rf 3 1 0 0 Clbrson ss 3 0 1 0 K.Hrnan 2b 3 1 1 1 Fltynwc p 1 0 0 0 Ryu p 3 0 1 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 Freese ph 0 0 0 1 Fried p 0 0 0 0 A.Wood p 0 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0 L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 27 6 5 6

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 Los Angeles 130 001 01x—6

E_M.Machado (1), Sobotka (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_J.Turner (1). HR_Pederson (1), Muncy (1), K.Hernandez (1). SB_J.Turner (1), Muncy (1), K.Hernandez (1). CS_Acuna (1). SF_Freese (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Foltynewicz L,0-1 2 3 4 4 3 5 Newcomb 2 1 0 0 0 2 Fried 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Brach 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 Venters 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Sobotka 1 0 1 0 2 0 Los Angeles Ryu W,1-0 7 4 0 0 0 8 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Wood 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Foltynewicz (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:13. A_50,947 (56,000).

