Dodgers 6, Braves 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Culberson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Foltynewicz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|0
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Turner 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Muncy 1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1.000
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Ryu p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Freese ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|27
|6
|5
|6
|8
|10
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|130
|001
|01x—6
|5
|1
a-flied out for Newcomb in the 5th. b-struck out for Venters in the 8th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Ferguson in the 8th.
E_Sobotka (1), Machado (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Turner (1). HR_Pederson (1), off Foltynewicz; Muncy (1), off Foltynewicz; Hernandez (1), off Brach. RBIs_Pederson (1), Muncy 3 (3), Hernandez (1), Freese (1). SB_Turner (1), Muncy (1), Hernandez (1). CS_Acuna (1). SF_Freese.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Suzuki); Los Angeles 5 (Pederson, Grandal 2, Puig 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
GIDP_Machado.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Culberson, Albies, Freeman); Los Angeles 1 (Grandal, Hernandez).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 0-1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|50
|18.00
|Newcomb
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.00
|Fried
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Brach
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|31
|6.75
|Venters
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Sobotka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|21
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 1-0
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|104
|0.00
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Wood
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Floro
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Venters 2-0, Floro 2-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Tom Hallion; Right, Doug Eddings; Left, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:13. A_50,947 (56,000).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.