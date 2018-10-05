Dodgers 6, Braves 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Inciarte cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Culberson ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 0 6 0 0 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .250 Turner 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .500 Muncy 1b 1 1 1 3 3 0 1.000 Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Puig rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000 Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333 Ryu p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Freese ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 — Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 27 6 5 6 8 10

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 6 1 Los Angeles 130 001 01x—6 5 1

a-flied out for Newcomb in the 5th. b-struck out for Venters in the 8th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Ferguson in the 8th.

E_Sobotka (1), Machado (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Turner (1). HR_Pederson (1), off Foltynewicz; Muncy (1), off Foltynewicz; Hernandez (1), off Brach. RBIs_Pederson (1), Muncy 3 (3), Hernandez (1), Freese (1). SB_Turner (1), Muncy (1), Hernandez (1). CS_Acuna (1). SF_Freese.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Suzuki); Los Angeles 5 (Pederson, Grandal 2, Puig 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

GIDP_Machado.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Culberson, Albies, Freeman); Los Angeles 1 (Grandal, Hernandez).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 0-1 2 3 4 4 3 5 50 18.00 Newcomb 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 0.00 Fried 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Brach 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 31 6.75 Venters 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Sobotka 1 0 1 0 2 0 21 0.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, W, 1-0 7 4 0 0 0 8 104 0.00 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 Wood 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Venters 2-0, Floro 2-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Tom Hallion; Right, Doug Eddings; Left, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:13. A_50,947 (56,000).

