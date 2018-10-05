Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 6, Braves 0

October 5, 2018 12:06 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Inciarte cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Culberson ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 0 6 0 0 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .250
Turner 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .500
Muncy 1b 1 1 1 3 3 0 1.000
Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Puig rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333
Ryu p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Freese ph 0 0 0 1 0 0
Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 6 5 6 8 10
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 6 1
Los Angeles 130 001 01x—6 5 1

a-flied out for Newcomb in the 5th. b-struck out for Venters in the 8th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Ferguson in the 8th.

E_Sobotka (1), Machado (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Turner (1). HR_Pederson (1), off Foltynewicz; Muncy (1), off Foltynewicz; Hernandez (1), off Brach. RBIs_Pederson (1), Muncy 3 (3), Hernandez (1), Freese (1). SB_Turner (1), Muncy (1), Hernandez (1). CS_Acuna (1). SF_Freese.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Suzuki); Los Angeles 5 (Pederson, Grandal 2, Puig 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Advertisement

GIDP_Machado.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Culberson, Albies, Freeman); Los Angeles 1 (Grandal, Hernandez).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 0-1 2 3 4 4 3 5 50 18.00
Newcomb 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 0.00
Fried 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00
Brach 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 31 6.75
Venters 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Sobotka 1 0 1 0 2 0 21 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 1-0 7 4 0 0 0 8 104 0.00
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 0.00
Wood 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Venters 2-0, Floro 2-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Tom Hallion; Right, Doug Eddings; Left, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:13. A_50,947 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor