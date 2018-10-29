Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers’ Hill: President’s focus should be on nation

October 29, 2018 1:47 am
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill didn’t appreciate President Donald Trump’s tweet criticizing manager Dave Roberts for taking him out of Game 4.

Hill told reporters on Sunday that he believes the president’s focus should be elsewhere.

“There was a mass shooting yesterday,” the pitcher said. “The focus, in my opinion, of the president is to be on the country, and not on moves that are made in a World Series game.”

Hill was referring to the massacre at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday that left 11 dead.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hill was pulled by Roberts on Saturday night with one out and a runner on in the seventh inning after six scoreless innings. Hill was eventually charged with an earned run allowed by the bullpen.

“Big mistake!” Trump tweeted.

Roberts was heavily criticized by Dodgers fans and others for his pitching decisions after LA lost 9-6 on Saturday to leave them trailing Boston 3-1 in the best-of-seven Series.

“There’s a lot of thoughts and opinions that people don’t have all the information, which is commonplace these days,” Roberts said Sunday. “It’s noise and I really haven’t paid too much attention to it.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president