Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers to start Ryu in Game 1 of NLDS against Braves

October 2, 2018 10:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers at home in Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

The defending National League champions said ace Clayton Kershaw will take the ball Friday in Game 2.

Mike Foltynewicz (13-10, 2.85 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the opener for the NL East champion Braves.

Ryu missed extensive time with a groin injury this season but went 7-3 with a 1.97 ERA in 15 starts. He had a 1.50 ERA in five outings last month and will be working on normal rest in the best-of-five series opener.

Advertisement

The left-hander from South Korea compiled a 1.15 ERA in nine regular-season starts at home for the NL West champions.

Kershaw (9-5, 2.73 ERA) will be making his 25th career postseason appearance and his 20th start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers gets Michael storm update at headquarters

Today in History

1968: NASA launches first manned Apollo mission