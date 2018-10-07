Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers tweak lineup to adjust to Braves left-hander Newcomb

October 7, 2018 4:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers put left fielder Chris Taylor in the leadoff position as manager Dave Roberts adjusted his lineup to face Atlanta Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

The right-handed hitting Taylor is taking the spot of the left-handed hitting Joc Pederson in Sunday night’s lineup.

Another right-handed hitter, David Freese, is playing first base instead of Max Muncy and hitting third. Also, Matt Kemp is taking the place of Yasiel Puig in right field and hitting fifth.

The Braves are staying with rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. as their leadoff hitter but manager Brian Snitker is moving Ender Inciarte into the No. 2 spot. Third baseman Johan Camargo, who hit second in Game 2, is hitting fifth.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Otherwise, the Braves’ lineup remains unchanged.

The Dodgers lead the best-of-five series 2-0. The Braves must win to force a Game 4 on Monday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize