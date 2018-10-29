Listen Live Sports

Doeren: NC State WR Louis having season-ending ankle surgery

October 29, 2018 2:14 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren says receiver Stephen Louis will have season-ending surgery due to a high ankle sprain.

The graduate student and a team captain was injured against Clemson and didn’t play in the weekend loss at Syracuse. Doeren didn’t specify Monday when Louis would have the surgery, but said he wouldn’t be 100 percent afterward until January or February.

Doeren says the team’s compliance staff was looking into the possibility of seeking a sixth year of eligibility for Louis from the NCAA, though it’s unclear if they will pursue the option.

Louis had 12 catches for 154 yards in five games.

