Dolphins-Bengals Preview Capsule

MIAMI (3-1) at CINCINNATI (3-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Bengals by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Miami 3-1, Cincinnati 3-1

SERIES RECORD — Dolphins lead 16-6

LAST MEETING — Bengals beat Dolphins 22-7, Sept. 2, 2016

LAST WEEK — Dolphins lost to Patriots 38-7; Bengals beat Falcons 37-36

AP PRO32 RANKING — Dolphins No. 15, Bengals No. 6

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (25t), PASS (28).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (20), PASS (26).

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (22), PASS (12).

BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (21t), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Dolphins have second-best winning percentage vs. Bengals; only San Francisco is better at 11-4. … Dolphins try for first 4-1 start since 2003 but have been outgained by 435 yards, third worst in NFL, and outscored 90-82. … Miami defense ranks 26th but leads league with nine interceptions. … Dolphins tied for third with 10 takeaways, and tied for third in turnover differential at plus-4. … QB Ryan Tannehill has completed at least 70 percent of passes in seven of past nine games. … Dolphins have lost by 40, 32, 31 and 24 points on road under coach Adam Gase. … Bengals off to best start since 2015. … Defense ranks 29th in yards allowed, and has given up 10th-most points. Ranks last in league on third down, allowing opponents to convert 57 percent. … QB Andy Dalton had perfect passer rating of 158.3 in first half vs. Falcons, completing all but two throws. Dalton led 16-play drive to winning TD pass to A.J. Green with 7 seconds left. His 22nd career winning drive tied Boomer Esiason for club record and ranks ninth among active QBs. … Offense has scored in last 34 trips inside 20-yard line, longest active streak in NFL. New England is second at 29. Bengals have TDs on 11 of 13 trips inside 20, best in league. … In three games against Miami, Green has 30 catches for 366 yards and two scores. … Fantasy tip: With teams giving Green attention, WR Tyler Boyd has emerged as Dalton’s top target. He had career-high 11 catches for 100 yards in Atlanta. Boyd leads Bengals with 26 catches for 349 yards and two TDs.

