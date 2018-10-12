Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dolphins’ Tannehill questionable (shoulder) vs. Bears

October 12, 2018 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a throwing shoulder injury that first bothered him last month.

Tannehill was limited in Friday’s workout — the first time he has missed practice time because of the injury. He wasn’t on the injury report last week, but was during the week of Sept. 24.

Brock Osweiler or David Fales would start if Tannehill can’t play.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil has been released from the concussion protocol and is listed as questionable. Tunsil was not limited in practice Friday, and coach Adam Gase said it looks “promising” that he’ll be able to play.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Defensive end Cameron Wake is listed as doubtful with a knee injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown