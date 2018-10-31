Listen Live Sports

Dolphins’ Tannehill ruled out of Sunday’s game against Jets

October 31, 2018 4:31 pm
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, meaning Brock Osweiler will start for the fourth game in a row.

Tannehill, recovering from an injury in Week 5 to his throwing shoulder, was limited in practice Wednesday. He has begun throwing, but improvement in his shoulder has been unpredictable, coach Adam Gase said.

“Some days it feels a lot better,” Gase said. “Some days it doesn’t feel as good when he’s throwing.”

The Dolphins are 4-4, and 1-2 with Osweiler starting. His passer rating of 93.8 is slightly higher than Tannehill’s 92.9.

“This sport is so special, and you never know when you’re going to get another opportunity,” Osweiler said. “So when you do get the opportunity to play, shoot, man, I play every single play like it’s my last. I’m playing as hard as I possibly can, so hopefully I never have to go back to the bench.”

___

