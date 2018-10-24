Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dolphins WR Albert Wilson goes on IR with hip injury

October 24, 2018 6:23 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Receiver Albert Wilson has been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins because of a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to Detroit.

Receiver Leonte Carroo was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of Miami’s game at Houston on Thursday night.

Wilson’s injury won’t require surgery, but a specialist determined he’ll need a lengthy recovery, which prompted the roster moves. He leads the Dolphins with 391 yards receiving on 26 receptions, including touchdowns of 75, 74 and 43 yards, and threw a 52-yard touchdown pass.

Only two Dolphins were listed as questionable Wednesday for the Texans game: tight ends Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and A.J. Derby (foot).

