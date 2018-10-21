Dominion Energy Charity Classic Par Scores

|Sunday
|At The Country Club of Virginia
|Richmond, Va.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
|Final
|Woody Austin, $305,000
|68-68-69—205
|-11
|Bernhard Langer, $180,000
|70-66-70—206
|-10
|Jay Haas, $119,600
|68-65-74—207
|-9
|Kent Jones, $119,600
|68-69-70—207
|-9
|Fran Quinn, $119,600
|67-71-69—207
|-9
|Tom Gillis, $76,000
|69-70-69—208
|-8
|Billy Mayfair, $76,000
|69-67-72—208
|-8
|Marco Dawson, $50,667
|70-68-71—209
|-7
|Glen Day, $50,667
|69-69-71—209
|-7
|Jesper Parnevik, $50,667
|71-70-68—209
|-7
|Vijay Singh, $50,667
|69-69-71—209
|-7
|Scott Parel, $50,667
|71-67-71—209
|-7
|Gene Sauers, $50,667
|69-68-72—209
|-7
|Jeff Maggert, $38,000
|70-68-72—210
|-6
|Stephen Ames, $29,250
|68-67-76—211
|-5
|Billy Andrade, $29,250
|72-69-70—211
|-5
|Joe Durant, $29,250
|74-69-68—211
|-5
|Paul Goydos, $29,250
|72-65-74—211
|-5
|Lee Janzen, $29,250
|69-69-73—211
|-5
|Corey Pavin, $29,250
|70-68-73—211
|-5
|Kenny Perry, $29,250
|73-69-69—211
|-5
|Jerry Smith, $29,250
|70-67-74—211
|-5
|Michael Bradley, $20,040
|71-69-72—212
|-4
|David Frost, $20,040
|70-70-72—212
|-4
|Brandt Jobe, $20,040
|72-67-73—212
|-4
|Tim Petrovic, $20,040
|68-72-72—212
|-4
|Wes Short, Jr., $20,040
|70-70-72—212
|-4
|Tom Byrum, $15,500
|72-71-70—213
|-3
|Scott Dunlap, $15,500
|67-68-78—213
|-3
|Bob Estes, $15,500
|71-70-72—213
|-3
|Mike Goodes, $15,500
|70-70-73—213
|-3
|Scott McCarron, $15,500
|74-70-69—213
|-3
|Colin Montgomerie, $15,500
|71-72-70—213
|-3
|Tommy Armour III, $11,571
|74-68-72—214
|-2
|John Daly, $11,571
|72-67-75—214
|-2
|Doug Garwood, $11,571
|74-68-72—214
|-2
|Rocco Mediate, $11,571
|73-69-72—214
|-2
|Tom Pernice Jr., $11,571
|76-66-72—214
|-2
|Ken Tanigawa, $11,571
|72-71-71—214
|-2
|Jerry Kelly, $11,571
|72-67-75—214
|-2
|Olin Browne, $9,200
|72-71-72—215
|-1
|Tom Lehman, $9,200
|74-69-72—215
|-1
|Kevin Sutherland, $9,200
|71-70-74—215
|-1
|Scott Verplank, $9,200
|75-72-68—215
|-1
|Joey Sindelar, $8,000
|69-72-75—216
|E
|Tommy Tolles, $8,000
|72-69-75—216
|E
|Miguel Angel Jiménez, $7,200
|69-71-77—217
|+1
|Esteban Toledo, $7,200
|70-72-75—217
|+1
|Mark Calcavecchia, $5,633
|72-74-72—218
|+2
|Duffy Waldorf, $5,633
|73-72-73—218
|+2
|Clark Dennis, $5,633
|77-65-76—218
|+2
|Gary Hallberg, $5,633
|72-70-76—218
|+2
|David McKenzie, $5,633
|74-70-74—218
|+2
|Larry Mize, $5,633
|71-72-75—218
|+2
|Steve Pate, $4,600
|74-72-74—220
|+4
|David Toms, $4,400
|72-74-75—221
|+5
|Jeff Sluman, $4,200
|74-70-78—222
|+6
|Paul Broadhurst, $3,800
|77-73-73—223
|+7
|Todd Hamilton, $3,800
|72-72-79—223
|+7
|Mike Small, $3,800
|71-74-78—223
|+7
|Carlos Franco, $3,400
|72-78-75—225
|+9
|Dan Forsman, $3,200
|74-72-80—226
|+10
