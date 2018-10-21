Dominion Energy Charity Classic Par Scores

Sunday At The Country Club of Virginia Richmond, Va. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 Final Woody Austin, $305,000 68-68-69—205 -11 Bernhard Langer, $180,000 70-66-70—206 -10 Jay Haas, $119,600 68-65-74—207 -9 Kent Jones, $119,600 68-69-70—207 -9 Fran Quinn, $119,600 67-71-69—207 -9 Tom Gillis, $76,000 69-70-69—208 -8 Billy Mayfair, $76,000 69-67-72—208 -8 Marco Dawson, $50,667 70-68-71—209 -7 Glen Day, $50,667 69-69-71—209 -7 Jesper Parnevik, $50,667 71-70-68—209 -7 Vijay Singh, $50,667 69-69-71—209 -7 Scott Parel, $50,667 71-67-71—209 -7 Gene Sauers, $50,667 69-68-72—209 -7 Jeff Maggert, $38,000 70-68-72—210 -6 Stephen Ames, $29,250 68-67-76—211 -5 Billy Andrade, $29,250 72-69-70—211 -5 Joe Durant, $29,250 74-69-68—211 -5 Paul Goydos, $29,250 72-65-74—211 -5 Lee Janzen, $29,250 69-69-73—211 -5 Corey Pavin, $29,250 70-68-73—211 -5 Kenny Perry, $29,250 73-69-69—211 -5 Jerry Smith, $29,250 70-67-74—211 -5 Michael Bradley, $20,040 71-69-72—212 -4 David Frost, $20,040 70-70-72—212 -4 Brandt Jobe, $20,040 72-67-73—212 -4 Tim Petrovic, $20,040 68-72-72—212 -4 Wes Short, Jr., $20,040 70-70-72—212 -4 Tom Byrum, $15,500 72-71-70—213 -3 Scott Dunlap, $15,500 67-68-78—213 -3 Bob Estes, $15,500 71-70-72—213 -3 Mike Goodes, $15,500 70-70-73—213 -3 Scott McCarron, $15,500 74-70-69—213 -3 Colin Montgomerie, $15,500 71-72-70—213 -3 Tommy Armour III, $11,571 74-68-72—214 -2 John Daly, $11,571 72-67-75—214 -2 Doug Garwood, $11,571 74-68-72—214 -2 Rocco Mediate, $11,571 73-69-72—214 -2 Tom Pernice Jr., $11,571 76-66-72—214 -2 Ken Tanigawa, $11,571 72-71-71—214 -2 Jerry Kelly, $11,571 72-67-75—214 -2 Olin Browne, $9,200 72-71-72—215 -1 Tom Lehman, $9,200 74-69-72—215 -1 Kevin Sutherland, $9,200 71-70-74—215 -1 Scott Verplank, $9,200 75-72-68—215 -1 Joey Sindelar, $8,000 69-72-75—216 E Tommy Tolles, $8,000 72-69-75—216 E Miguel Angel Jiménez, $7,200 69-71-77—217 +1 Esteban Toledo, $7,200 70-72-75—217 +1 Mark Calcavecchia, $5,633 72-74-72—218 +2 Duffy Waldorf, $5,633 73-72-73—218 +2 Clark Dennis, $5,633 77-65-76—218 +2 Gary Hallberg, $5,633 72-70-76—218 +2 David McKenzie, $5,633 74-70-74—218 +2 Larry Mize, $5,633 71-72-75—218 +2 Steve Pate, $4,600 74-72-74—220 +4 David Toms, $4,400 72-74-75—221 +5 Jeff Sluman, $4,200 74-70-78—222 +6 Paul Broadhurst, $3,800 77-73-73—223 +7 Todd Hamilton, $3,800 72-72-79—223 +7 Mike Small, $3,800 71-74-78—223 +7 Carlos Franco, $3,400 72-78-75—225 +9 Dan Forsman, $3,200 74-72-80—226 +10

