Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dominion Energy Charity Classic Par Scores

October 21, 2018 5:21 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Sunday
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
Final
Woody Austin, $305,000 68-68-69—205 -11
Bernhard Langer, $180,000 70-66-70—206 -10
Jay Haas, $119,600 68-65-74—207 -9
Kent Jones, $119,600 68-69-70—207 -9
Fran Quinn, $119,600 67-71-69—207 -9
Tom Gillis, $76,000 69-70-69—208 -8
Billy Mayfair, $76,000 69-67-72—208 -8
Marco Dawson, $50,667 70-68-71—209 -7
Glen Day, $50,667 69-69-71—209 -7
Jesper Parnevik, $50,667 71-70-68—209 -7
Vijay Singh, $50,667 69-69-71—209 -7
Scott Parel, $50,667 71-67-71—209 -7
Gene Sauers, $50,667 69-68-72—209 -7
Jeff Maggert, $38,000 70-68-72—210 -6
Stephen Ames, $29,250 68-67-76—211 -5
Billy Andrade, $29,250 72-69-70—211 -5
Joe Durant, $29,250 74-69-68—211 -5
Paul Goydos, $29,250 72-65-74—211 -5
Lee Janzen, $29,250 69-69-73—211 -5
Corey Pavin, $29,250 70-68-73—211 -5
Kenny Perry, $29,250 73-69-69—211 -5
Jerry Smith, $29,250 70-67-74—211 -5
Michael Bradley, $20,040 71-69-72—212 -4
David Frost, $20,040 70-70-72—212 -4
Brandt Jobe, $20,040 72-67-73—212 -4
Tim Petrovic, $20,040 68-72-72—212 -4
Wes Short, Jr., $20,040 70-70-72—212 -4
Tom Byrum, $15,500 72-71-70—213 -3
Scott Dunlap, $15,500 67-68-78—213 -3
Bob Estes, $15,500 71-70-72—213 -3
Mike Goodes, $15,500 70-70-73—213 -3
Scott McCarron, $15,500 74-70-69—213 -3
Colin Montgomerie, $15,500 71-72-70—213 -3
Tommy Armour III, $11,571 74-68-72—214 -2
John Daly, $11,571 72-67-75—214 -2
Doug Garwood, $11,571 74-68-72—214 -2
Rocco Mediate, $11,571 73-69-72—214 -2
Tom Pernice Jr., $11,571 76-66-72—214 -2
Ken Tanigawa, $11,571 72-71-71—214 -2
Jerry Kelly, $11,571 72-67-75—214 -2
Olin Browne, $9,200 72-71-72—215 -1
Tom Lehman, $9,200 74-69-72—215 -1
Kevin Sutherland, $9,200 71-70-74—215 -1
Scott Verplank, $9,200 75-72-68—215 -1
Joey Sindelar, $8,000 69-72-75—216 E
Tommy Tolles, $8,000 72-69-75—216 E
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $7,200 69-71-77—217 +1
Esteban Toledo, $7,200 70-72-75—217 +1
Mark Calcavecchia, $5,633 72-74-72—218 +2
Duffy Waldorf, $5,633 73-72-73—218 +2
Clark Dennis, $5,633 77-65-76—218 +2
Gary Hallberg, $5,633 72-70-76—218 +2
David McKenzie, $5,633 74-70-74—218 +2
Larry Mize, $5,633 71-72-75—218 +2
Steve Pate, $4,600 74-72-74—220 +4
David Toms, $4,400 72-74-75—221 +5
Jeff Sluman, $4,200 74-70-78—222 +6
Paul Broadhurst, $3,800 77-73-73—223 +7
Todd Hamilton, $3,800 72-72-79—223 +7
Mike Small, $3,800 71-74-78—223 +7
Carlos Franco, $3,400 72-78-75—225 +9
Dan Forsman, $3,200 74-72-80—226 +10

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born